'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Ladies Head to Jamaica to Film Season 13

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" will bring the fans to an exciting exotic location for season 13.

Returning cast members Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador shared several photos and videos on social media over the weekend as they boarded a plane on the way to a trip to Jamaica.

In one of the posts, 56-year-old Gunvalson surprised fans when she posted a photo with Judge, who is known for being her enemy in the previous installment of the reality show, while sitting side by side on a flight with the caption: "Who wants to guess where we are going now?"

Beador also posted alongside Dodd in the plane to tell the fans. A source reportedly told Radar Online that the cast was going to Jamaica to shoot for the entire week.

The report also mentioned that rumored new cast member Gina Kirschenheiter came with the other ladies in their island getaway, but she did not share any details about their trip on her own social media account.

A previous report claimed that Judge recruited her long-time pal Kirschenheiter to be part of the show. It also claimed that Kirschenheiter's best friend Tatiana Beene will also join the cast as the final housewife in season 13.

Aside from Kirschenheiter and Beene, the new casting roster for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" will also include lawyer and party planner, Emily Moore Simpson. She reportedly describes herself on her Instagram bio as "An Ohio girl living in O.C. Wife, mom, step-mom, party planner and Attorney with two Bar licenses...What, like it's hard?"

However, Bravo refused to confirm or deny the involvement of the women mentioned in the next episode of the reality series.

The source claimed that Simpson's gutsy personality paved the way for the other cast members to like her. According to the source, "Shannon and Kelly get along with Emily marvelously."

The publication also revealed that the cast of the long-running reality show will be staying at Montego Bay during their stay in the island paradise.

However, fans should not expect to see a number of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" ladies in the upcoming season, including Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin. All three confirmed that they are no longer returning for season 13.

Other details about "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 13 remains scarce, but based on the events that took place in the season 12 reunion specials, fans could expect a lot of exciting stuff next season.

"If we know anything from watching these ladies over soon-to-be 13 seasons, it's that we can expect some hilarious, heartwarming, and heartbreaking new moments when they return to our TV screens at a later date," Bravo's press release about the new season of the reality series stated.

Bravo has yet to reveal the premiere date and other casting details regarding the upcoming thirteenth season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but the network is expected to make the announcement in the coming days.