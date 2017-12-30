'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Lizzie Rovzek Files for Divorce From Husband of 8 Years

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Lizzie Rovzek has officially filed for divorce from her spouse, Christian Rovzek.

After eight years of marriage, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star has sought legal separation from her husband. Lizzie already filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Oct. 19, court documents obtained by PEOPLE note.

The estranged pair share two sons: Kingston, 5, and Preston, 7. It remains unclear when they actually split, but Christian has not appeared on Lizzie's social media for months. When Lizzie posted several photos of her sons having fun during the holidays, Christian was noticeably absent.

Lizzie is the third "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star to get divorced recently. Kelly Dodd announced in September that she and her husband, Michael Dodd, were divorcing. Kelly caught up with "Bravo After Hours" host Carrie Keagan on Friday and she offered some updates about her life after the split.

"Kelly is going through a huge transition in her life, but she seems to be handling it very well," Kelly shared. "She's already got her eye on the milkman!! Dating sucks after being in a relationship for so long, but I think she's going to enjoy getting out there and playing the field a bit."

When asked about her dating life, Kelly said finding love in Orange County is not as easy as it seems. Despite her celebrity status, the Housewife said "you have to kiss a lot of Shreks before you find a prince."

As PageSix points out, Kelly had divorced Michael for the second time, while Shannon Beador and her husband also separated in December 2016. Their tumultuous journeys as married couples were both captured on camera. Other stars from the show who have gone through messy divorces include Tamra Barney and Vicky Gunvalson.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 13 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 on Bravo.