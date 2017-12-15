'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Meghan King Edmonds Calls Vicki Gunvalson 'Desperate'

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty) A promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Vicki Gunvalson and Meghan King Edmonds' feud has reached a new level.

Things have been heating up between "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars after Gunvalson's latest remarks against Edmonds. Gunvalson recently said Edmonds has no place in the Bravo show and alleged that the pregnant reality star was not even friends with their fellow cast members.

Now, Edmonds is fighting back and has issued a response to Gunvalson's malicious claims. "She's so desperate," the 33-year-old told Us Weekly. "She says she doesn't care about me, yet she's one of my top engagers on Instagram — I don't even follow her — and she's talking about me. It's laughable."

Edmonds went on to clarify that she is "really close" with fellow Housewives Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge, which only proves Gunvalson knows little about them.

The mother of one joined "The Real Housewives of Orange County" during its milestone 10th installment. Gunvalson, on the other hand, has been in the franchise since it's debut over 10 years ago.

As reports point out, things started to get heated between the two reality stars when Gunvalson mentioned that Edmonds is living in a different area. She explained that Edmonds does not deserve to be in the program because she does not even reside in Orange County. Gunvalson pointed out that her fellow Housewife lives in St. Louis with her husband Jim and young daughter Aspen.

Season 12 wrapped up two weeks ago with an emotional reunion special. During the episode, Gunvalson finally made amends with Judge and Beador. Gunvalson tearfully apologized to her co-stars and all three of them formed a group hug in the end. Their conflict started when Gunvalson claimed Judge's husband was gay and Beador's ex-husband physically hurt the latter when they were still married.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 13 is expected to premiere sometime next year on Bravo.