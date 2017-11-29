'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Her Daughter's First Birthday

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds was a full-time mom last Thanksgiving weekend. The soon-to-be mother of two spent Friday, Nov. 24, celebrating the first birthday of her daughter Aspen.

Aspen turned one right on Thanksgiving Day this year, and it's a double celebration for Edmonds and her growing family. The reality show mom celebrated with fans on social media by posting a photo of her daughter with a "one" banner behind her on Instagram.

Bravo TV Meghan King Edmonds celebrated her eldest daughter's birthday this Thanksgiving Day.

"Happy first birthday to the most joyful baby in the world, whose smile lights up a room and whose heart explodes with love. My Thanksgiving baby is one! " Edmonds added as a caption to the picture.

Meghan's husband Jim pitched in on the social media celebrations as well. "Somebody turned 1 this week. Thank you to friends and family for a great day today," he wrote, alongside a series of photos of them with baby Aspen, followed by him thanking Meghan and his family and friends, as recapped by Bravo TV.

Aspen may have just turned one before the weekend, but she is already a big sister before that. Edmonds broke the news this Monday, Nov 27, via a long update on her blog that Aspen will soon have a baby brother.

Edmonds also shared how they wanted to make sure that they are having a baby boy, and that means another round of In-Vitro Fertilization for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star.

It was not an easy decision, either, as she shared in her blog post. "Jimmy was adamant he didn't care about the sex of the baby, he just didn't want me to have to again endure the emotional rollercoaster that comes with IVF," she recalled.

It all worked out, and Edmonds is now pregnant with her second child. She is due in June 2018, and fans can stay tuned to find out if the couple is having a boy like they always wanted. "Think blue this time around!" Meghan added.