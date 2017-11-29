'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Meghan King Edmonds Pregnant With Baby No. 2

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty) The ladies of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

A baby is on the way for Meghan King Edmonds.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star is expecting her second baby with husband Jim Edmonds, according to reports. Meghan announced her pregnancy in a blog post, saying she is having a baby boy who is due to be delivered in June 2018. She also shared the big news to her fellow Housewives in October while filming for the season 12 reunion episode, which aired last Monday.

Meghan and Jim got married in October 2014. They welcomed their first daughter, Aspen, in November 2016 after going through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Meghan is also a stepmother to Jim's four kids from his previous relationship.

According to Meghan, she and her spouse had talked about expanding their family soon after Aspen's birth. She started with the IVF procedure again this summer after baseball season wrapped up for the Fox Sports broadcaster. Meghan said she was able to produce 10 fertilized eggs, which all made it through the zygote stage.

Meanwhile, Monday night's reunion also saw an emotional moment between Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. The feuding ladies finally reconciled and decided to put the past behind them.

Tamra was initially mad at Vicki for spreading rumors about her husband being gay. During the episode, the duo had a heated exchange about the lies Vicki was saying about Eddie. Things further escalated when Tamra stormed off the set and said: "I'm out, I'm off the show. I'm not going back out there."

In the end, Vicki offered a sincere apology to her co-star and promised never to bring up the rumors again. They eventually hugged each other, with Shannon Beador joining in to embrace her friends.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 122 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.