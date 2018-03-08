Facebook/RealHousewivesofPotomac The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 3

Bravo released the first trailer for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 3.

The promo trailer showcased the return of regular housewives Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, and Monique Samuels who will once again get involved in a number of dramas. They will be joined by new cast member Candice Dillard, the former Miss United States who seemed to be as feisty as the rest of the ladies.

Based on the trailer, the main drama this season will center on Huger's current financial and marital situation since the video devoted almost half of its length to reveal that the ladies were interrogating the "Grande Dame" about the validity of her bank account. This also seemed to put a major strain on her friendship with Bryant, who bluntly accused her of hiding the truth. She also told Huger, "I don't think you're a good friend."

Darby also talked about Huger's transfer to a new home in Great Falls at the end of season 2. "There has been some talk that Karen doesn't actually live in that house," Darby told Bryant in the trailer video.

Bryant and Dixon's storyline this season will reportedly center on their love life, since the former seemed to be having a new man in her life while the latter appeared to be giving her ex-husband Juan a chance to patch things up. On the other hand, Darby might also find herself back in her estranged husband Michael's arms this season after she announced during the season 2 reunion special that they were separating.

Meanwhile, former regular cast member Charisse Jackson-Jordan is also expected to come back in the show's upcoming season. However, her return will only be as a Friend of the Housewives capacity as reported by People.

Bravo will air the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 3 on Sunday, April 1 at 10 p.m. EST.