'The Resident' Air Date, Plot News: Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry Play Hospital Couple in FOX Drama

There's another hospital drama debuting on television this midseason. "The Resident," which will mark the beginning of its run on FOX this January, centers on a hospital couple played by Emily VanCamp ("Revenge") and Matt Czuchry ("The Good Wife").

Facebook/TheResidentonFOX FOX debuts the new doctor drama "The Resident" this January 2018.

Czurchry plays Dr. Conrad Hawkins, a third-year resident with renegade techniques. He's a rule breaker and often pushes the boundaries of treating his patients. VanCamp plays Nicolette, the nurse with a complicated relationship with the hotshot and brilliant resident.

The show opens with Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), who has to work and get guidance under Dr. Hawkins at the Chastain Memorial Hospital. His first day isn't going so well and Nicolette shares some words of advice in a clip that FOX released.

Another clip shows Dr. Hawkins at odds with Dr. Solomon Bell (Bruce Greenwood), the Chief of Surgery. Dr. Bell holds the power in this hospital and he uses it to intimidate his subordinates or cover up his mistakes but Hawkins see through him.

"The Resident" comes from writers Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, with Antoine Fuqua as producer. FOX ordered the show for its first season in May. The series also stars Melina Kanakaredes ("CSI: New York"), Tasso Feldman ("The Artist"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther") and Elizabeth Ludlow ("The Walking Dead").

The hospital drama marks Czurchry's return to television after "The Good Wife," where he played lawyer Cary Agos for seven seasons until its end in 2016. VanCamp, on the other hand, last starred in her own drama series, "Revenge" on ABC, which ended in 2015.

Both stars have had a lot of TV experience. Agos is also well-known for his character Logan on "Gilmore Girls." VanCamp also starred on the hit series "Brothers & Sisters" and cult favorite "Everwood."

"The Resident" will premiere on FOX on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 9:00 p.m. EST.