'The Resident' Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Conrad Feels Jealous; Tension Rises in the Hospital

Facebook/TheResidentonFOX Conrad will feel jealousy over Nic.

When "The Resident" returns with episode 5, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) will feel jealous over Nic's (Emily VanCamp) decision to help in an operation. Meanwhile, tension rises in the hospital as the doctors and staff become in conflict.

On the next episode of "The Resident" season 1, titled "None the Wiser," Conrad will feel a wave of jealousy when Nic chooses someone else to assist in an operation.

According to the episode 5 listing on The Futon Critic, Nic will have Jude (Warren Christie) assist in one of the surgeries to alleviate pressure from the lack of staff in the hospital. However, this will cause Conrad to feel jealous.

But it seems that Conrad and Nic will get over this issue. On the episode 5 promo, Nic reaches out to Conrad.

"Don't do this. Don't shut me out," Nic says as she convinces him to open up. Moments later, the two can be seen sharing an intimate kiss.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot of tension in the hospital as they experience a shortage of staff, along with the pressure from having another lawsuit.

In the episode 5 preview, the hospital is being questioned over an incident involving three members of their staff. When asked how it led to the harming incident, Mina (Shaunette Renee Wilson) defended her actions.

"I broke protocol. Things happened," Mina explained. However, the hospital has to tread lightly over the incident because they might not be able to handle another shakedown in court.

"We cannot handle one more lawsuit," Claire (Merrin Dungey) said.

Aside from that, Devon (Manish Dayal) will have difficulty treating a patient who is embarrassed by his situation. But there will be good news for Lane (Melina Kanakaredes), as someone will donate a big amount to her oncology program.

Episode 6 of "The Resident" season 1 airs on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.