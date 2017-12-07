'The Rhythm Section' Production Halts Following Blake Lively's Injury on Set

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Cast member Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of the film "Savages" in Los Angeles June 25, 2012.

The production of the spy thriller movie "The Rhythm Section" was forced to temporarily shut down after its lead actress, Blake Lively, suffered an injury on set.

In a statement, Paramount studio confirmed the incident and the production's suspension and said: "Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the gravity of Lively's injury was not specified. Paramount also did not share any details on how long it would take for the actress to fully recover from the hand injury. It has also yet to be confirmed whether the premiere schedule will be affected by the suspension of production.

Aside from Lively, "The Young Pope" star Jude Law is also part of the cast.

The movie is an adaptation of a same title novel by Mark Burnell -- the first of his Stephanie Patrick series.

Lively's character is the focus of the plot. After a plane crash killed her family, she takes on the life with many different identities. In the book, the death of her family took its toll pushing her to prostitution until one day she learned that the plane crash was intentional and due to a bomb. It, then, becomes Stephanie's mission to go undercover and learn the truth by herself.

With varying personalities and identities in the film, Lively was recently seen in completely different appearances. Recently, she revealed a photo of her in the film donning a brunette pixie cut.

#nofilter A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:27pm PST

Months ago, Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared a photo of the actress while on set dressed in baggy clothes and looking very haggard. Pulling a joke on his wife, Reynolds, captioned the photo: "No filter."

"The Rhythm Section" is slated to premiere on Feb. 22, 2019, if the production suspension will not cause any necessary adjustments.