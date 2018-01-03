'The Royals' Season 4 News: Robert Butts Heads With His Family in New Teaser

(Photo: Facebook/TheRoyalsOnE) Promotional picture for "The Royals" season 4.

More drama is in store for viewers when "The Royals" returns for season 4.

E! has released a new trailer for "The Royals," and it offers a glimpse of where the royal family will be when season 4 officially picks up this March. In the latest teaser, Prince Robert (Max Brown) appears to be getting into a heated argument with his family at dinner. An infuriated Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) then orders him to leave the room.

"Don't tell me to walk away, I'm the goddamn King!" Robert yells. "You're my goddamn son, so if I tell you to walk away you'll walk away," said the Queen in response before slinging her glass of wine across the big table.

The scene freezes before Prince Liam (William Moseley) stands up and says, "How did we get here, you ask. Good question." After featuring more scenes from the next season, the trailer ends with the tagline: "Kiss My Aristocracy."

Season 4 kicks off with Prince Robert being crowned as the King of England. This forces his brother, Prince Liam, and his dethroned uncle, Cyrus (Jake Marshall) to become unlikely allies as they take matters into their own hands.

Bodyguard Jasper (Tom Austen) is determined to win over Princess Eleanor's (Alexandra Park) heart once again, while Queen Helena struggles with finding her place in the palace.

The show's March 2018 release date means viewers will have had to wait over a year for the new episodes. This means it will probably take a while before fans could know if "The Royals" will be canceled or renewed.

It's worth noting that the season 4 renewal came just days before the season 3 finale. Although there is still a chance for the series to get a season 5 order, the current controversy surrounding the program could prompt E! to cancel it for good after season 4.

"The Royals" season 4 premieres Sunday, March 11, at 10 p.m. EST on E! Network.