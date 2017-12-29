'The Royals' Season 4 Spoilers: New Trailer Released

Facebook/TheRoyalsOnE Promotional picture for "The Royals" season 4.

After much anticipation, a new teaser for the season premiere of "The Royals" season 4 has been released. The short clip featured some family conflict, power tripping, and characters banding together against the king.

The trailer for the next season of "The Royals" is only under half a minute but fans noted that it could not be more intense. The sequence begins with Robert (Max Brown) insulting someone during dinner. As a result of his apparent lack in manners, his mother, Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) instructs him to walk away. Unfortunately, Robert resists her, using his title as asking to tell her that she cannot tell him to walk away. Helena retaliates by saying that she is his mother and insists on pushing him to leave. She unexpectedly tosses her wine to his way and Liam (William Moseley) stands up and says that it might be a good question of how the family got to where they are now.

Further reports reveal that "The Royals" season 4 will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Considering the coronation of Robert, Liam and recently dethroned Cyrus (Jake Marshall) will be banding together in an unlikely alliance to oust him. Furthermore, Helena will be facing some identity issues as she tries to discover what her role in the palace is.

In the meantime, Jasper (Tom Austen) will prove to be relentless in his pursuit of Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) even after their differences last season. They will also be facing some obstacles in the way of the relationship they want. No spoilers have revealed what the obstacles might be but more information is expected to be released in the coming months.

The promo ended with the tagline "Kiss My Aristocracy" and the fans have been nothing but excited for its return. "The Royals" season 4 is scheduled to return on March 11 at 10 p.m. EST on E!.