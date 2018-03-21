The Sacredness of Work

At their core, people are all basically the same.

Whether we're believers in Christ or not, we are all God's image bearers and also sinners, not perfect.

Being God's image bearers, we all want to work and create. We love to innovate or improve how something works. We get great satisfaction from a job well done or fixing what was broken.

Also, we all inherently feel our work should have meaning beyond earning a living—be about something bigger than ourselves. We want a sense that even the tedium in our jobs serves a purpose. We want to make a positive impact on the world and collaborate with others to achieve a common goal.

