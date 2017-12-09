The Samsung Galaxy S9 May Not Be Revealed at CES After All

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Samsung said that the Galaxy S9 "is unlikely" to appear during the CES event in January.

Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone has been making rounds online, with rumors floating that it will be unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January next year. The latest and official word, however, points to a different direction.

According to a report from the Korea Herald, Samsung said that the Galaxy S9 and S9+'s appearance in the CES "is unlikely" to happen. The development quells the possibility of the two devices being teased in the upcoming event, where it was initially expected to compete with Apple's iPhone X.

Last month, trusted tech and phone tipster Evan Blass wrote on VentureBeat that the two devices will likely be unveiled earlier than expected. A source told Blass that Samsung will reveal the two versions of their upcoming flagship smartphones during the CES event. Additionally, the source noted that the CES appearance will only be a teaser and that the two devices will still get their own official launch dates sometime in March of next year.

Meanwhile, the Korea Herald also reported that a source who is close to the matter also said that "It is highly unlikely for Galaxy S9 to have an in-display fingerprint scanner as the technical challenges are still left unaddressed."

Last month, Sammobile reported that the Galaxy S9 will feature a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent, making the device near bezel-less. Moreover, it will also resemble the appearance of the Mi Mix 2 of Xiaomi, as well as the Essential Phone. The phones' top portion will house the devices' sensors while the bottom chin seen on the Galaxy S8 will no longer be present in the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

As for the other specs, the two devices are expected to feature the new Snapdragon 845 processors from Qualcomm, dual cameras with optical image stabilization, and a fingerprint sensor. With sources saying that the sensor will not be placed on the phone's display, it is likely that it will be relocated at the bottom of the rear camera, making it more accessible to users.