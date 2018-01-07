Nanatsu no Taizai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, “Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

Melodias and his crew are all set to return for the second season of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins)."

The upcoming series, which is subtitled "Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments)," is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the struggles and adventures of the Seven Deadly Sins, who were once an active group of knights serving the region of Britannia. These knights were forced to disband following accusations that they planned to overthrow the Liones Kingdom.

With the help of the kingdom's third princess, Elizabeth, the knights were eventually able to redeem themselves and have once again banded together to serve and protect the kingdom once more.

"Revival of the Commandments" is the third installment in the series, following the 24-episode first season simply titled, "The Seven Deadly Sins," which has also extended into two original video animation including one that focused on the story of Bandit Ban.

This was followed by the four-episode special, "The Seven Deadly Sins: Signs of Holy War" that aired for four consecutive Sunday nights in 2016 from Aug. 28 to Sept. 18.

The second season will be directed by Takeshi Furuta for the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures. Takao Yoshioka is handling the series composition, with Kento Toya and Keigo Sasaki taking charge of the character designs. The opening theme titled, "Howling," features a collaboration between Japanese rock bands FLOW and GRANRODEO.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments" aired a prologue special on Saturday, Jan. 6, before officially premiering on the following Saturday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.