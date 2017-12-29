Nanatsu no Taizai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, “Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the rest of their diverse crew of warriors are returning in January for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, "Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments)."

Following the recent television debut last Saturday, Dec. 23, of the original video animation, "Nanatsu no Taizai Gaiden: Bandit Ban," which has previously been released on DVD in 2015, a new treat is awaiting fans of the action-adventure anime based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

The series' main cast will reportedly be returning reprise their roles. Voice actors Yuuki Kaji and Misaki Kuno will still be providing the voices of Meliodas and Hawk, while Sora Amamiya and Aoi Yuki will still be Elizabeth and Diane respectively. Other returning cast members include Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, Mamoru Miyano as Gilthunder, Ryohei Kimura as Hauser and Takahiro Sakurai as Griamor.

A list of new cast members have also been released, which includes Tomokazu Sugita, Rina Satou, Hiroki Touchi, Hiroshi Iwasaki, M.A.O., and Daisuke Ono among others.

A region-locked promotional video has also previewed the new opening theme titled, "Howling," which is a collaborative work of FLOW and GRANDRODEO. The ending theme titled "Beautiful" will, in turn, be performed by Anly.

The video also hints at someone returning from Meliodas' past, which will bring back memories and ultimately reveal a truth that should not have been uncovered, leading up to the kind of intense action and narrative twists and turns that viewers of the series have seen in its first season, which aired in 2014.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments," premieres on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.