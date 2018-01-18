'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 2 Anime Spoilers: The Commandments Begin to Wreak Havoc in Episode 2

Nanatsu no Taizai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, “Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

Melodias and the rest of his crew are back for the second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins)." What new challenges await the Sins as a new group of villains rise with the sole intention of destroying them?

The season, which is subtitled, "Imashime no Fukkatsu (Revival of the Ten Commandments)," opened with the Sins' successful defeat of a demonized Great Holy Knight, Hendrickson, for which they were commended by King Bartra. However, this victory has also made Ban decide to leave the group and go to the Fairy King Forest, a journey that King has also decided to accompany him on.

But contrary to their belief that things have settled down now that their biggest enemy has been defeated, it was ultimately revealed that Hendrickson survived. Moreover, his fellow Great Holy Knight, Dreyfus, has also been shown to be alive and has just summoned the so-called Commandments — a group of 10 fierce demonized warriors created for the sole purpose of destroying the Seven Deadly Sins.

The preview for the next episode, titled "Existence and Proof," reveals that Ban will be able to find what he has come to the Fairy King Forest to seek. It also seems that the Sins will be aware of the upcoming threat that is about to descend on them.

The second season will reportedly consist of 24 episodes, which gives the series enough time to introduce and explore the Sins' new enemies. Who are the Commandments and just how strong will they be compared to Melodias' crew? Will the Sins be able to hold their own against this new army of villains and stay stronger as a team, or will this finally be the very thing that finally tears them apart?

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments" airs on Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. JST on MBS and TBS. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.