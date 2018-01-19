'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 2 News: Zeldris Introduced as Part of the Ten Commandments

Nanatsu no Taizai Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sequel anime series, “Nanatsu no Taizai: Imashime no Fukkatsu (The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki.

Recent reports have revealed that the fans of "The Seven Deadly Sins," also known as "Nanatsu no Taizai" may be up for an exhausting second season as it has kicked off with a premiere episode that had fans raising a lot of questions.

According to reports, the first thing to note about "The Seven Deadly Sins" season 2 is that it kicks off with the introduction of a new villain named Zeldris. Considering that he called Meliodas by name, some fans were confused as to what the connection might be. However, for those who have read the manga, it is obvious. Zeldris is one of the Ten Commandments, a group that is comprised of the strongest warriors of the Demon Clan. Furthermore, he is Meliodas' youngest brother and he seems to be holding a grudge against Meliodas for leaving them during the war between the Demons and the rest of the world.

Further reports also reveal that the second season of "Nanatsu no Taizai" has recreated the finale of season 1 by explaining that everything that happened in the final episode was Elizabeth's dream. This should put season 2 more in line with manga, especially considering how it was far off from the actual details that were revealed in the comic. Although in the first season, the ending featured the group running off to find the Lion's Sin of Pride, Escanor, what actually happened in the manga was that the Elizabeth and her friends were faced with the direct threat of the Ten Commandments. Escanor would join the group a little after that.

With the return of the strongest warriors of the Demon Clan, fans are expecting a lot to happen in "The Seven Deadly Sins" season 2. Considering that it still ongoing, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks.