Nanatsu no Bitoku Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, “Nanatsu no Bitoku (The Seven Heavenly Virtues),” inspired by Hobby Japan’s multimedia project of the same name.

The official premiere date and cast list have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese fantasy anime series, "Nanatsu no Bitoku (The Seven Heavenly Virtues)."

The series, which has been inspired by Hobby Japan's multimedia project of the same name, will reportedly feature the voices of Yumi Uchiyama as Michael, who represents the virtue of Faith; Asami Seto as Uriel, who represents the virtue of Patience; Sakura Nakamura as Sariel, who represents the virtue of Kindness; Ari Ozawa as Metatron, who represents the virtue of Charity; Lynn as Raphael, who represents the virtue of Temperance; and Hiyori Nitta, as Gabriel, who represents the virtue of Chastity.

Shinji Ishihara takes on the job of director for the upcoming, which will be produced by the animation studio, Bridge. Niθ is handling the original character designs, while Masanori serves as character designer, prop designer, as well as chief animation director.

Other staff members include Masanori Nishiyama, who is credited as the art director; Hitomi Sano, who is in charge of color design; Hyeon Dae Song, who is the director of photography; Toshio Henmi, who takes care of editing; Hiroto Morishita, who is credited as the sound director; and Hiroshi Iijima, who serves as the animation producer.

The series is set in the same timeline as Hobby Japan's other project, "Seven Mortal Sins," and tells the story of a group of angels who have been sent by Heaven on a mission to search for a worthy "Savior" who can counter-attack the demonic influence that Lucifer has been spreading together with the other emissaries of Hell known as the Seven Mortal Sins.

YouTube/Hobby Japan Channel

A 12-episode anime adaptation of the "Seven Mortal Sins" was aired earlier this year in April.

"The Seven Heavenly Virtues" premieres on Friday, Jan. 26, late night at 12:25 a.m. JST on AT-X. It will also be streamed online on Hobby Japan's official YouTube channel starting on Monday, Jan. 29.