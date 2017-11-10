'The Shannara Chronicles' Season 2 Spoilers: What to Expect For Episode 5 and 6

Facebook/theshannarachronicles

Based on a best-selling novel by Terry Brooks, "The Shannara Chronicles" has recently aired a back-to-back episode on Spike TV. "The Shannara Chronicles" season 2, episode 5 and 6, titled "Paranor" and "Crimson," respectively, have received attention from the critics. For the fans who have yet to watch the episodes, here is what to expect.

Den of Geek reports that the double episodes generally revolve around time travel. It features a lot of plot twists and information from the cast, which should be enough to capture the fans' interest in Four Lands.

As such, "Paranor" and "Crimson" represents the contexts offered by the previous episodes, which finally boils down to the unexpectedly entertaining wedding storyline of Ander (Aaron Jakubenko) and Lyria (Vanessa Morgan). Although the former will die at the hands of Riga (Desmond Chiam) and his soldiers, there is a big possibility that he might return as a ghost.

Meanwhile, Eretria's (Ivana Baquero) character development. "The Shannara Chronicles" finally unveiled her history, as well as her current experiences and what to expect from her in the future. Needless to say, the critics are interested in how the writers of the series will utilize the rick background of Eretria.

Considering that "The Shannara Chronicles" season 2, episode 5 and 6 aired in an unusual way, Spike has confirmed that the series will be doing things the way it did in these episodes. Two episodes will air consecutively on Nov. 15, whereas the final installments of the series can be expected on Nov. 22, which is just in time for Thanksgiving.

Spike reportedly decided to air back-to-back episodes as a response to the feedback that indicated that fans were more likely to watch episodes after they have aired and that "The Shannara Chronicles" was considered as binge-watching material.

"The Shannara Chronicles" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Spike.