Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian),” based on the Chinese web manhua written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Min Xung.

Aslan may have proven to be a tough opponent to defeat, but Riku Suigin has also become a much stronger player on the second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)."

It took a while, but Suigin was finally able to defeat Aslan in the previous episode, despite the latter's seemingly invincible power. All the blood he had been sucking out of the other players in the field and fusing up with his own body gave him enough strength to evolve into his ultimate form, the Bloody Buddha. And as long as he was in the pool of blood that he himself had caused, he could regenerate and grow into an even stronger foe.

Defeating him was crucial for Suigin since it was only through this that he could gain access to the so-called Stage 0. While everyone else thought that Stage 0 wouldn't be open until several days later, Suigin found out he could go in anytime as long as he had the key. Aslan gave him the key and also teased him with the lost memories he could regain if he won their fight.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Suigin will finally be entering Stage 0 after defeating Aslan, who will also be joining their group from now on. And as Suigin gets a step closer to finding Riku Rei, more forgotten memories and hidden secrets will unfold about himself, the girl he loves, and his new allies.

But what kinds of challenges could be waiting for Suigin and his crew in Stage 0? Who will be his toughest opponent, and who will show up to offer some unexpected assistance?

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.