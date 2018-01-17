'The Silver Guardian' Season 2 Anime Spoilers: Suigin's Battle Against Titan Continues in Episode 2

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian),” based on the Chinese web manhua written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Min Xung.

Series protagonist, Riku Suigin, is up against what could well be one of his toughest opponents on the second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)."

It may have taken much effort and losing Shaa in the game, but Suigin ultimately managed to make it past the beginner's course of the game, "Grave Buster." Moreover, he was also able to locate Farin, who has been using a decoy all this time to battle them as Instructor Rin.

But while his success made Suigin feel accomplished, as he should, Titan, the other participant in the beginner's course, was not at all pleased to find out that he has been fighting nothing more than a decoy all this time. And he now seems very determined to crush the girl behind this seeming prank.

The upcoming second episode is titled "Titan Goes Berserk/A Bewildered Suigin," and it hints at more of the upset Titan's violent attacks against Farin. Fortunately, Suigin has also decided that he is going to do everything he could to bring Titan down, and thus be allowed to forge an alliance with Farin.

But will he really be able to defeat an opponent who, as he claims, is a thrice undefeated virtual fighting champion, and is quite determined to defeat anything and everything in this game world? And if so, will he really be able to then form a team with Farin and continue on his quest to retrieve Riku Rei, who is being kept captive in the game?

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Wednesday, Jan. 31.