'The Silver Guardian' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: What Will Suigin and Farin's Next Move Be?

Gin no Guardian Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist Suigin Riku from the second season of the Japanese anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)," based on the Chinese web manhua Ling Meng and Ming Xung.

Farin may still have her doubts and inhibitions about Suigin, but she has agreed to join the guy's team nonetheless. But can a team of two members really be enough to take on the powerful group that holds Rei captive on the second season of the Japanese action fantasy anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)"?

It may have seemed at first like Suigin was at a disadvantage against the rampaging Titan, who had enough money to bring an in-game item to a hundred million charge. But when he proved that he could hold his own against such a level of power, thereby defeating and booting out the arrogant Titan, Farin gained more respect and confidence in his abilities.

They have officially become a team now, and Suigin has vowed to protect his new ally at all cost. However, after being forced to log-off by a powerful member of the Totems assigned to keep an eye on them, the two will now have 24 hours to spend before they can log back into the game.

However, once they do so, it will be with renewed purpose, especially now that Suigin has been given the biggest lead to Rei's whereabouts. Who was that mysterious woman known only as The Collector who gave Suigin the information, and even gifted him with a sausage dragon that could presumably help the guy save his beloved? Could she really be an ally, or did she just send Suigin on the path of absolute betrayal and defeat?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode, titled "First Ally/The Conquest Begins," teases another character that Suigin will have to find in order to advance significantly in the game. Farin will also hear about Suigin and Rei's story for the first time, which will be enough to make her decide to offer her assistance to Suigin's cause.

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 airs every Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. More information and other broadcast schedules can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription starting on Wednesday, Jan. 31.