'The Silver Guardian' Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers: What New Challenges Await Suigin in Stage 0?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian),” based on the Chinese web manhua written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Min Xung.

Suigin has made it into Stage 0 and has gotten renewed determination after an important conversation on the second season of the Japanese anime series, "The Silver Guardian."

The series protagonist seemed to have taken a significant step towards realizing his goal of retrieving his beloved Rei, but in doing so, he may have also just created a couple of powerful enemies. On the other hand, defeating the guardian boss Aslan has also led to the recovery of his sealed memories.

As it turned out, his memories of the place had been wiped out and sealed by his own grandfather for his own protection. This was after he, as a child, witnessed the rebirth of Rei from the tomb tree. Rei was also someone who has had her memories of her past life sealed for her own sake.

However, by defeating Aslan and retrieving his sealed memories from the boss' core, Suigin did not only regained his lost past but has, along with it, also gained a new companion.

What awaits Suigin, Farin, and Aslan now that they have made it to Stage 0? Did coming here just bring them that much closer to finding out where Rei really is, or have they unknowingly fallen into a trap?

Also, since Suigin has recently just revealed himself to be a Billion Player, what implications will this have on their ongoing journey, especially since this truth seems to have upset some potential enemies.

Then again, what does it really mean to be a Billion Player? What has Suigin had to go through to reach this level, and what benefits is he about to reap from all that hard work?

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 airs on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.