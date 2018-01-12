Gin no Guardian Official Site Key visual art for the second season of the action-comedy anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)," based on the Chinese web comic series written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Ming Xung.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming second season of the action-comedy anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)."

The video, which is currently streaming on Haoliner's YouTube channel, previews more adventures and challenges coming for the series protagonists Riku Suigin, who is voiced by Jun Fukuyama, and Riku Rei, who is voiced by Yuka Saitou. It also features the second season's new ending theme titled, "Kimi Kimi Kimi" performed by Classmate.

YouTube/Haoliners Corporation

Rin Akatsuki's "Mamori Tsunagu," which serves as the upcoming season's opening theme, has been featured in a previous promotional video.

The series is based on the Chinese webcomic written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Ming Xung. It is being published by Tencent via their "Tencent AC" webcomic service. The 12-episode first season ran in 2017 under the direction of Masahiko Ohkura.

The second season will reportedly consist of six episodes, each one lasting for thirty minutes. Moreover, Haoliners Animation League founder Haoling Li is taking over as director, and will also be working on the script together with Ken Ando, who, in turn, served as an episode director for the first season. Yoshiaki Tsubata is still in charge of the character designs and is also serving as chief animation director.

The series tells the story of Riku, a pro-level gamer who gets sucked into a game known as the "Grave Buster," where he finds himself getting involved in a 1000-year-old battle between the tomb raiders and the tomb protectors of the mother goddess, Bango.

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 premieres on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be available in select regions outside Japan with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and in English simuldub on the Funimation premium subscription.