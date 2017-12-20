'The Silver Guardian' Season 2 News: New Installment to Have Six 30-Minute Episodes

Gin no Guardian Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)," based on the Chinese web manhua written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Ming Xung.

A new promotional video and additional information have been revealed for the upcoming second season of the Japanese action anime series, "Gin no Guardian (The Silver Guardian)."

The new promotional video features series protagonist, Riku Sui Gin, who will still be voiced by Jun Fukuyama, along with other familiar characters such as Riku Lei, who will be voiced by Yuka Saito; Twin Star, who will be voiced by Ami Koshimizu; and Riku Yuki, who will be voiced by Takayuki Sugo.

YouTube/Haoliners Corporation

Additionally, the video also previews the opening song "Mamoritsunagu," which is performed by Japanese singer Rin Akatsuki. The ending song, on the other hand, will be performed by the group, Classmate.

The second season will reportedly consist of six thirty-minute episodes, with Haoliners Animation League founder, Haoling Li, taking on the double roles of director and scriptwriter. Ken Ando, who was an episode director for the first season, will be replacing Masahiko Ohkura as director.

Character designs will still be taken care of by Yoshiaki Tsubata, who will also be serving as chief animation director. Minako Seki will be returning as well to handle music composition for the upcoming season.

Emon will be getting help from BLADE with the animation production.

The series is based on a Chinese web manhua written by Ling Meng and illustrated by Ming Xung. It is published by Tencent through its Tencent AC Web Comic service. The first Chinese-Japanese anime adaptation produced by Haoliners Animation League debuted earlier this year. It consisted of 12 episodes that each ran for 15 minutes.

It tells the story of a pro-level gamer, Riku, who, one day, gets sucked into the world of a game known as the "Grave Buster," and gets embroiled in a 1000-year-old battle between the tomb raiders and tomb protectors of the mother goddess, Bango.

"The Silver Guardian" season 2 premieres on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 9 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX.