(Photo: Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs."

If Simmers thought "The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs" was huge, they are in for a huge treat.

Electronic Arts (EA) is determined to up the ante next year, promising to go bigger in their post-launch releases, which is saying something because the pets-themed expansion was already epic in scale.

In an interview with PCGamesInsider.biz, lead producer Grant Rodiek said that they do not plan to back down for their next batch of new "The Sims 4" content.

He knows that in the past, the release of a massive expansion, such as "Cats and Dogs" usually leads the Sims community to think that it is the end of the post-launch support.

But Rodiek emphasizes that this is not the case. He hopes that "The Sims 4" players will still be around because they are "still making killer content" and are "not going away."

Pets is the biggest one but we're not going to dial it back. Some of the stuff we are thinking about is pretty ambitious, it's also fresh twists on old things and so I am hoping that people see Pets as the start of the second wave, not the end of the cycle. I want to do more content, keep upping the bar, more free content. Those are things that are super important to us and we have been talking about stuff for next year for ages already because we want it to be super good. There's crazy long cycles. Next year I want people to be like: "Wow, I can't believe you're doing all this stuff." Next year we'll be four years old and still here.

There are speculations that one of the next big downloadable content (DLC) coming to "The Sims 4" is "Seasons." The nature of the content will certainly provide EA a lot of legroom to make it bigger and better than the previous iterations they released for the life simulation series.

Another DLC coming to "The Sims 4" is the laundry-themed pack that EA has been working on with the community.