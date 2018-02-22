EA The new location known as Selvadorada is featured in the 'Jungle Adventure' Game Pack

A new Game Pack known as "Jungle Adventure" is coming to the PC and Mac versions of "The Sims 4" in just a few days.

In preparation for the Game Pack's arrival, developers have offered some tips that should make it easier for players to explore through the new land of Selvadorada.

Just as with any expedition, having the proper equipment on hand is crucial, which is why developers are advising players to first visit Puerto Lllamante before they go and explore the far reaches of Selvadorada.

While shopping at Puerto Lllamante, players can find and purchase all kinds of items that should make exploring easier. If they take the time to improve their Selvadoradian Culture Skill, they will be given access to secret adventure gear.

If players follow those tips, they should be in good shape to explore Selvadorada's Omiscan Temple.

"Sims 4" players cannot let their guard down just because they have found the temple, however, since it is filled with all kinds of traps that inattentive Sims may unwittingly trigger. Care is needed as the Sims venture deeper into the temple, and they will indeed want to continue exploring as great rewards are waiting for them.

Notably, developers are also urging players to visit the temple more than once because things are going to be different each time, meaning potentially greater rewards could be had later on.

Once players are done exploring, they can head back to town and enjoy some other activities like dancing, feasting on local food and just relaxing. They can also take some time to converse with the locals and find out more about the culture of Selvadorada.

Developers have also provided a new trailer previewing all the things players will be able to do inside Selvadorada.

Players will be able to start exploring the new land of Selvadorada as soon as the "Jungle Adventure" Game Pack is released for the PC and Mac versions of "The Sims 4" on Feb. 27.