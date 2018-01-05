'The Sims 4' News: 'Dine Out' Game Pack Set To Be Released for Consoles on Jan. 9

Building and running a restaurant will be possible with the 'Dine Out' Game Pack

EA The 'Dine Out' Game Pack is now set to be released for the console editions of 'The Sims 4'

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "The Sims 4" still do not feature the same amount of content as the PC version of the game, though it is starting to catch up. The console versions of the game will gain some more ground next week as a new Game Pack will be released for them.

Detailed recently in a post on the game's official website, the "Dine Out" Game Pack is now set to be released for the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the life-simulation title on Jan. 9.

This pack was originally released for the PC back in 2016, and soon, console players will be able to enjoy its contents as well.

Thanks to this new Game Pack, Sims will be able to enjoy a night out at a fancy restaurant that serves dishes both classic in concept and execution and ones that are more suitable for the adventurous eaters out there.

"The Sims 4" players inspired by a night of fine dining do not have to keep on scheduling nights out at restaurants just to be surrounded by good food.

The "Dine Out" Game Pack allows players to become restaurateurs themselves. They can build a restaurant from scratch and then take full control over what it looks like, what dishes it will serve and every other thing that needs to be handled.

In an earlier post on the game's official website that was published before the "Dine Out" Game Pack was first released for the PC version of "The Sims 4," developers revealed that players can also choose the name of the restaurant and even suggest recommended attire for diners.

Players can also hire and train the people who will be working at their restaurant to make sure that it becomes a success.

More details about the DLC packs coming to the console versions of "The Sims 4" should be made available in the near future.