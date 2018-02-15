'The Sims 4' News: 'Jungle Adventure' Game Pack Will Hit PC and Mac on Feb. 27

EA A new location is featured in the 'Jungle Adventure' Game Pack

Developers are still adding features to "The Sims 4," and later this month, a brand new Game Pack is set to be released.

This newest Game Pack is known as "Jungle Adventure," and the name strongly hints at the different additions it will bring to the life simulation title.

The main feature of this upcoming Game Pack is that it will allow players to visit a new land, one that goes by the name of Selvadorada.

Within this new locale, players will quickly find different things to do.

If players prefer to experience what it is like to live in Selvadorada, they will have that option. They can opt to go out for a night on the town wearing some local clothes and then take to the dance floor while an intoxicating beat entices them to spend the night partying.

For the food enthusiasts, Selvadorada also offers a selection of delectable local dishes that can satisfy the stomach of any traveling Sim.

Sims can also spend their stay in Selvadorada digging up precious objects that they can take home as souvenirs.

Alternatively, "The Sims 4" players can also see the other things that Selvadorada has to offer, such as jungle exploration. Sims who choose to go through the jungle may eventually stumble upon a mysterious, hidden temple, one that is just begging to be explored too.

Inside the temple, players may find all kinds of treasure, though they may also trigger some traps that could put them in danger.

A recently released trailer offered a quick look at the "Jungle Adventure" Game Pack.

Players will not need to wait that much longer for the "Jungle Adventure" Game Pack, as it is already set to be released for the PC and Mac versions of "The Sims 4" on Feb. 27.

It is still unclear if the aforementioned Game Pack will also be released for the console versions of "The Sims 4."