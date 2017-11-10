'The Sims 4' News: Learn More About Some of the Achievements Available in the Xbox One Version

Xbox One version of the game due out on Nov. 17

The Sims official website 50 Achievements are included in the Xbox One version of 'The Sims 4'

"The Sims 4" is coming soon to the Xbox One. And ahead of its official release, fans can check out which achievements will be available for them to claim.

The folks over at TrueAchievements recently shared the list of different achievements that will be included in the game, and there are plenty of them.

Players can work on getting 50 achievements in the game, and they touch on various aspects of gameplay.

Obviously, a big part of playing "The Sims 4" is just watching the Sims themselves go through all kinds of life experiences, and there are achievements associated to those as well.

By simply having a Sim grow older, players will be rewarded with the "Older & Wiser" achievement. If the player's Sim gains 12 or more Traits, players will also trigger "The Most Interesting Sim in the World" achievement.

The players who also devote their time to their Sims and help guide them along the path which will eventually lead to them completing five Aspirations will be hailed as "Over-Achievers."

There are also achievements that can be claimed even if the Sims do not do much of anything.

For instance, players who have Sims who avoid being social for an entire day will be able to claim the "Introvert" achievement.

The "Channel Surfer" achievement is also waiting for players who have Sims who prefer spending their time just watching all the available TV channels and listening to all of the radio stations in the game.

Also, if players just happen to have Sims who are capable of staying awake for 24 hours straight, they will then receive the "All Nighter" award.

Lastly, the players who stick with their Sims for their entire virtual lives will be able to witness "The Circle of Life."

The game is due out for the Xbox One and for the PlayStation 4 on Nov. 17, and there will also be a special downloadable content bundle made available on that day.

More news about "The Sims 4" should be made available soon.