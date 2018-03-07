'Jungle Adventure' was released for the PC and Mac versions of the game late last month

EA A new location is featured in the 'Jungle Adventure' Game Pack

Late last month, PC and Mac players of "The Sims 4" were given the opportunity to travel to Selvadorada via the "Jungle Adventure" game pack.

The game pack added several new features that are quite interesting and different, but for those players who want more, there are things available online that they may want to check out.

First off, there are mods that players can apply to the "Jungle Adventure" game pack.

Twinfinite rounded up some of the more interesting mods that can be used with the game pack, including the one that allows a Sim to pursue a career as an archaeologist. Sims who become archaeologists will be able to make money by selling the collectibles they stumble upon. Of course, this means that players will only be able to make plenty of money if they really make an effort to dig up valuable items.

Being an archaeologist is not going to be easy, but it has a chance to be very rewarding.

One other mod that may be worth trying out for "The Sims 4" players is one that adds the skeleton to the "Create A Sim" feature of the game. Looking like a skeleton may work for Halloween, but it is a different matter for the other days of the year, so players should be prepared.

"Jungle Adventure" also added a multitude of new items to the game, and some of them are collectibles that are coveted by many.

For those having some trouble finding these items, the cheats that allow players to spawn collectibles included in a Sims Community article should prove quite helpful. Everything from fossils to crystals will be made available in an instant.

There is also a death cheat available that can quickly turn a Sim into a ghost.

More news about other DLC packs coming to "The Sims 4" should be made available in the near future.