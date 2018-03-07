Small animals are the new pets included in the upcoming Stuff Pack

EA The screenshot shows some of the new items included in 'My First Pet Stuff' pack

Back in November, PC and Mac players of "The Sims 4" were finally able to add pets to it via the "Cats & Dogs" expansion. Now, even more animal-related features are coming to the game.

Announced just recently, the new "My First Pet Stuff" pack looks primed to be the add-on that animal-lovers will want to have.

Among the key features of the new Stuff pack are additional animals.

Players have likely had plenty of fun already with their virtual cats and/or dogs, and now, developers are providing them with the opportunity to share their love with some smaller members of the animal kingdom.

Included in the Stuff pack are smaller animals like hamsters and hedgehogs. There are also corresponding habitats coming to the game that are designed to keep the new furry friends happy and energetic.

Cat and dog lovers do not need to worry though, as they have not been forgotten in this Stuff pack.

Once released, "My First Pet Stuff" will also provide "The Sims 4" players with new outfits for their beloved canine and feline companions. It even looks like there are matching pajama sets for the pet and the pet lover. An adorable astronaut costume is also going to be made available.

Players will also be able to decorate their homes using animal-themed furniture. All kinds of things that can help keep cats and dogs comfortable are in the Stuff pack and are just waiting to be placed inside a home.

For those players who want to see more of what the new Stuff pack has to offer, they can check out the trailer embedded below.

PC and Mac players will need to have the "Cats & Dogs" expansion if they also want to get this Stuff pack.

"My First Pet Stuff" pack will be released for "The Sims 4" on March 13.