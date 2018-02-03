'Romantic Garden Stuff Pack' adds a new venue, some new articles of clothing and a bunch of other items

The Sims official website The Whispering Wishing Well is one of the new features included in the 'Romantic Garden Stuff Pack'

The console versions of "The Sims 4" are receiving more content as the months and weeks go by, and within the next few days, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be able to check out a new Stuff Pack.

The "Romantic Garden Stuff Pack" is the next one coming to the console versions of the life-sim game. Its time of arrival is ideal too, as players will be able to make some preparations just ahead of Valentine's Day.

Players will even have more than a week to get things in order for the day of hearts as the Stuff Pack is going to be released on Feb. 6.

Once released, the new Stuff Pack will introduce several new elements to the game.

There is a new date spot included in this Stuff Pack that features some notable attractions.

One of the main attractions of the new venue is an ornately designed fountain. While sitting around the fountain, the Sims can engage in some light-hearted fun by playing with the water. They can even climb into the fountain and begin splashing around like little kids, and if they so desire, they can add some soap to the water to make things really exciting.

"The Sims 4" players will also be able to see the Whispering Wishing Well while at this new date spot. Sims are urged to think carefully about what they want to wish for before they throw in their Simoleon. Different outcomes are available after wishing, and Sims can only hope that they get lucky.

Also included in the Stuff Pack are new articles of clothing that will help Sims get ready for their dates.

Players will even be able to create their own parks using some of the new items included in the "Romantic Garden Stuff Pack."

More news about "The Sims 4" should be made available in the near future.