'The Sims 4' News: Two New Stuff Packs Due Out for Console Versions on Dec. 5

New articles of clothing and household items among additions included in the upcoming Stuff Packs

EA One of the new DLC packs coming to the console versions of 'The Sims 4' features an ice cream maker

"The Sims 4" has been available on the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One for a few weeks now. And soon, new downloadable content packs will be released for those console versions.

Announced just recently, two new Stuff Packs are coming to the console versions of the aforementioned game.

The first of the two DLC packs is the one known as the "Cool Kitchen Stuff Pack."

As the name of this DLC pack implies, this downloadable will offer items that are ideal for chilling out. If players are looking to outfit their Sims with new clothes that are both stylish yet understated, then this Stuff Pack has them covered.

Also, if what they want is a nice, cool treat, then the "Cool Kitchen Stuff Pack" may have exactly what they are looking for as it contains a new ice cream maker. Players may want to be just a little cautious when experimenting with the ice cream, however, as developers teased that some of the flavors it can produce may cause "interesting effects."

Another DLC pack coming to the console versions of "The Sims 4" is the "Luxury Party Stuff Pack." Similar to the previous pack, this one contains some new articles of clothing as well, though these ones are on the more luxurious side. This DLC pack also includes a new buffet table that can be used for serving different kinds of food.

Both the "Cool Kitchen Stuff Pack" and the "Luxury Stuff Pack" will be released for the console versions of the game on Dec. 5.

Aside from those two packs, developers also previously released a DLC bundle that contains the "Vintage Glamour Stuff Pack," the "Vampires Game Pack" and the "City Living Expansion Pack."

More news about other additions coming to the console editions of "The Sims 4" should be made available in the near future.