'The Sims 4' Rumors: Listings for Several DLC Packs Possibly Coming to Consoles Spotted Online

Listings hint several Stuff packs may soon be made available to console players

EA The 'Bowling Night Stuff' pack could be one of the add-ons eventually released for the console versions of 'The Sims 4'

At the moment, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "The Sims 4" are still lagging behind their PC and Mac counterparts in terms of how much content they offer.

That is mainly because more than a few downloadable content packs available currently for the PC and Mac have yet to make their way to the console versions.

That could be changing soon, however.

Recently, the folks over at Everybody Plays saw some interesting retailer listings online. To be more specific, several Amazon France listings were hinting at some DLC packs that may soon be released for the console versions of the life-sim title.

There are seven DLC packs listed in total, and they come with corresponding release dates as well.

The "Outdoor Retreat" Game pack has a March 15 release date, while both the "Kids Room" and "Toddler" Stuff packs are apparently due to arrive on May 15.

Aug. 15 could feature the debut of the "Backyard Stuff" pack on the console versions of "The Sims 4," and then on Nov. 15, players may be able to get their hands on the "Fitness" and "Spooky" Stuff packs.

The "Bowling Night" Stuff pack has a Feb. 15, 2019 release date.

As the website pointed out, those DLC packs having release dates that all fall on the 15th of a specific month could be an indicator that they are just placeholders. However, they may still be offering a hint at when these add-ons will be made available to console players.

Notably, an earlier report from SimsVIP also drew attention to some interesting retailer listings from WOG.ch related to DLC packs that may be released for the console versions of "The Sims 4."

Interestingly enough, the release dates for the "Kids Room," "Toddler," "Backyard," "Spooky" and "Fitness" Stuff packs are similar across both lists. Release dates for the "Outdoor Retreat" Game pack and the "Bowling Night" stuff pack differed.

Things are not official at this point, but going by those listings online, it certainly seems as though console players of "The Sims 4" will be on the receiving end of more content sooner rather than later.