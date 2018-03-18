'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 2, but With a Big Cast Change

USA Network A still from "The Sinner"

Fans of "The Sinner" would be happy to know that the mystery drama has been officially renewed for a second season.

Unfortunately, there is bad news attached to that, at least for those who loved watching Jessica Biel, whose performance as Cora Tannetti earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

According to Deadline, Biel is not returning as a series regular in "The Sinner" season 2, but there have been talks for her to at least make an appearance.

The star will remain as an executive producer along with Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, Brad Winters, Antonio Campos, who will direct the first couple of episodes, and Derek Simonds, who will be back as showrunner as well.

With this cast shake-up, "The Sinner" season 2 will shift the focus to Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, as he gets to the bottom of a new mystery.

This time around, he will be dealing with an "unsettling and heart wrenching" new case in his hometown in rural New York involving the murder of two parents at the hands of their own 11-year-old son with no apparent motive.

The official description for "The Sinner" season 2 reads, "As Ambrose realizes there's nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He's pitted against those who'll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and a mysterious woman who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle."

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment president of entertainment networks Chris McCumber promises that despite the big changes, the hit USA Network series will keep the "unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike."

"The Sinner" was meant to be a limited series only, but after its success — it was hailed the top new cable series of last year as its ratings increased as the season progressed and was nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Television Limited Series — the renewal comes as no surprise.