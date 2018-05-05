'The Sinner' Season 2 Casting News: Carrie Coon to Lead Show's Sophomore Season

Facebook/thesinnerusa Promo image for 'The Sinner' season 2

Carrie Coon landed a major role in "The Sinners" season 2.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that the "Fargo" and "The Leftovers" alum will follow Jessica Biel as the lead star of USA Network's critically acclaimed crime drama.

According to the report, the actress will portray the role of Vera, "a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires."

Biel, on the other hand, will no longer reprise her role as season 1's lead character Cora Tannetti which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a limited series in 2017. However, she will continue working behind the scenes as one of the executive producers for the show's upcoming season.

She confirmed in an earlier interview back in December that she will be a part of the show's sophomore installment.

"We're starting fresh again," she said. "I will definitely be involved in some way! I hope somebody writes me into the show, if we can figure it out. We will figure it out if it's possible, but we want to be authentic to the show," she added.

Deadline mentioned that the second season of "The Sinners" will bring back Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in his hometown in the rural area of New York to investigate a disturbing crime where an 11-year-old boy murdered his parents for no known reason.

The detective will soon discover that something seems fishy about the boy and his origins. This will pull him deeper into the hidden darkness of his own hometown and find himself facing those who will try to stop him from uncovering their secrets.

The series was initially intended as a one-season limited series, but its strong reviews and ratings paved the way for a second season renewal that the network announced in March. It was also hailed as the top new cable series of 2017 with multiple nominations from the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Award.

"The Sinner was a huge success for USA Network," Chris McCumber, President of the Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment said in the press release posted on the network's website. "In our second season, we'll follow Detective Ambrose as he tracks his newest 'why-dunnit,' while staying true to the unique, edge-of-your-seat storytelling that captivated audiences and critics alike."

Joining Coon and Pullman in the cast roster are "The Deuce" alum Natalie Paul who will portray the role of a local detective-in-training named Hannah as well as "Mindhunter" star Hannah Gross as Heather's high school friend named Marin who went missing several years ago.

Other executive producers include Derek Simonds, Charlie Gogolak, Antonio Campos, as well as Iron Ocean Production's Michelle Purple. Campos will also direct the episodes for the upcoming season of "The Sinners."

Other details about season 2 of "The Sinners" remain under wraps, but Biel teased on her Instagram account that the crime drama series will premiere sometime this summer.

More information about "The Sinners" season 2 are expected to be announced by the network in the coming days.