'The Sinner' Season 2 Renewal, Plot, Cast News: Is Jessica Biel Returning?

Is "The Sinner" on USA Network getting a second season renewal? Will Jessica Biel return for another round? These questions might be on viewers' mind since the show is getting some push from the awards circuit of late, yet there hasn't been any word regarding season 2.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Jessica Biel earned critics' praises for "The Sinner" on USA Network.

Back in September, showrunner Derek Simonds told Indiewire that renewal discussions haven't taken place. Although USA Network was pleased with the positive feedback for "The Sinner," there's one major thing that's holding back the show from returning: the plot.

"The Sinner" is actually a one-off story based on Petra Hammesfahr's novel. The series covered everything from the book in its eight-episode run, which makes the probability of continuing the plot impossible.

Biel also signed up for a limited season run and the series punctuated her character's story properly. The actress, however, hinted that she's open to anything for "The Sinner," where she's also an executive producer. Her interest in returning might get some boost since she earned a Golden Globes Best Actress nomination for playing Cora.

Simonds said that if "The Sinner" gets a renewal, then its focus will be on a new story and new characters. USA Network might want to turn the show as an anthology series in the manner as "American Horror Story" on FX or "True Detective" on HBO.

"There's a thought we had of like every season is a story that investigates one of the Seven Deadly Sins," the showrunner said. "I think certainly Season 1 would have been the lust one."

"The Sinner" season 1 dealt with the psychological trauma of a mom and wife who became the suspect in a murder. As the authorities investigated the crime, they also uncover a disturbing past about Cora.

The series debuted on USA Network last August. The show is also available for streaming on Netflix.