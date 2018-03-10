'The Sopranos' Film News: David Chase to Return to Produce Prequel

Facebook/TheSopranos A promo poster for the HBO television series "The Sopranos"

The classic mafia-themed television show by HBO, "The Sopranos," will be coming back — not to the small screens, or as a revival, as previously speculated but as a prequel.

As reported by Deadline, the writer and producer of the original "The Sopranos" series, David Chase and Lawrence Konner, respectively, have recently been confirmed to be on board with the upcoming project titled "The Many Saints of Newark." The two have had a lot of experience together while working on the television show, and have put pen to paper once more to write a greenlit prequel, which is set to be produced by New Line Cinema.

The setting of the story takes place in the 60's in Newark, New Jersey at a time when there was a lot of hostility between Italians and African-Americans. The fact that both factions had rising gangsters spelled more trouble for these people, as both groups vied to expand their territories in order to claim Newark as their own. In time, the conflicts escalated, which will be the focal point of the upcoming film.

It is highly speculated that multiple characters who were alive during the setting of the prequel may appear during the film, or even serve as its main protagonists. However, at this point, not much has been revealed regarding the prequel's main story, nor its characters and main protagonists. It is likely that the father of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, will be at the center of the narrative along with his wife.

The final episode of "The Sopranos" aired more than a decade ago, in June of 2007. Despite the time that has passed, the show still has a loyal fanbase clamoring for any type of expansion in its narrative. The series was highly decorated, winning multiple awards for excellence, snagging multiple Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards during its 1999 - 2007 run. The series had six seasons all in all.

No news has been revealed yet as to when the film will be released.