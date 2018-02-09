'The Surge 2' Coming to Consoles and PC in 2019

Facebook/ TheSurgeGame Promotional photo for upcoming video game "The Surge 2"

Science fiction adventure video game "The Surge 2" was confirmed for consoles and PC for 2019. Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 are once again working together for the sequel, and fans of "The Surge" are going crazy.

The two video game companies released a joint statement on "The Surge's" official Facebook account announcing the good news. "Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 are happy to announce the renewal of their partnership with the development of The Surge 2," the statement reads.

The companies say they are bringing a "larger and more ambitious level design, more brutal combat, and an expanded limb-targeting system," to gamers next year. "You'll need the even larger arsenal and array of abilities to overcome the new enemies and bosses," the statement continues.

Focus nor Deck13 has not dropped any exact release date and to what consoles the game will be available. "The Surge" last year was introduced for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The sequel's future for the Nintendo Switch remains unknown.

"The Surge" tells the story of humanity living in a dystopian future where the evolution of technology deteriorated mankind. After its release, many gamers and critics found "The Surge" to be similar to the "Dark Souls" series. Many people called the game the "Sci-Fi Dark Souls."

"The Surge" generated fairly great reviews and score ratings from gamers and experts. The game got a 7.9 out of 10 score from IGN, 7 from GameSpot, and a 73 percent score rating from Metacritic.

The title was applauded for introducing something new to the genre of action role-playing video game and at the same time delivering a familiar game design to gamers.

Fans are now looking forward to more updates from Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 about the development of "The Surge 2" about the game's entire content, storyline, enemy variety, and more.