'The Surge 2' in Development for 2019

Facebook/TheSurgeGame Promotional banner of Deck13 Interactive's upcoming "The Surge 2"

Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 Interactive have announced the renewal of their partnership for the development of a second entry to the "Surge" series, "The Surge 2."

Focus Home and Deck13 are at it again this year, partnering up for the next "Surge" installment. Fans and critics were quick to see the similarities between the two franchises, with a staggering number of reviews pointing it out. Those who have played "The Surge" however, defend the title for its upgraded mechanics.

"The Surge" features limb dismemberment mechanics, which is a step up compared to its clear "Souls" foundation and inspiration. It gives players a variety of strategies and added gameplay options compared to "Dark Souls'," direct strategy and gameplay of dodge, roll, and poke them in the butt. "The Surge" also offers a wider array of equipment to choose from compared to "Souls'" original three character classes.

Developers announced on "The Surge's" official Facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 7, that Deck13 and Focus Home are renewing their partnership for the development of "The Surge 2," and the new title is to be expected in 2019. "The Surge 2" is currently in development for both consoles and the PC.

Information on "The Surge's" official game forums sheds some light on what to expect from the new title. The upcoming title will feature a more expansive world with a more ambitious design, an upgraded game engine, and a bigger arsenal of weapons, implants, and drones. The new game will also have an expanded limb targeting system for more tactical gameplay.

Deck13 is expected to share more details on the title at Focus Home Interactive's annual "Le What's Next de Focus" event, which wraps up today. Fans can look forward to more news on "The Surge 2" in the coming days.