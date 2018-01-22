'The Tale' Review: A Haunting Film That Deserves A Standing Ovation

Sundance official website Promotional picture for "The Tale."

Considering that the recent premiere of "The Tale" was met with a standing ovation in this year's Sundance Film Festival, fans are interested to know how the critics view the film and if it is worth watching. Here is everything that the critics are saying about "The Tale."

According to a review by Vanity Fair, there is a lot about "The Tale" that is hard to review. The film is made by documentarian Jennifer Fox, who drew from personal experience and trauma to make her first scripted production in the form of "The Tale." It is about Fox's own experience of past sexual abuse and it essentially showcases the suffering that was caused by her experience and how she came to terms with it. The review details how Fox was portrayed by Laura Dern, who received a worthy praise for bringing to life the complexities of Fox's experience to the big screen. The younger Fox is portrayed by Isabelle Nelisse, who delivers a haunting recount of the documentarian's trauma.

A further review from The Guardian detailed how the film was unforgiving, relentless, and captivating in its storytelling. Fox's abuser, Bill (Jason Ritter) was never crass and in his character, viewers were haunted by the charm and openness that attracted young Fox to him. Aside from the characters of the film, Fox succeeds in delivering exacting scenes that detail her experience. It is rattling in that the lovemaking scenes were dubbed as such by young Fox before later realizing that her experience is what adults would call rape.

Overall, "The Tale" requires a lot of mental and emotional preparation as it toes the line between fiction and fact. Despite the intense details of the film, Fox deserves full praise and standing ovations as her bravery was lauded by critics who appreciated the haunting tale and inciting a timely discussion.