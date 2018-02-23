'The Terminator 6' News Updates: Filming Schedule Revealed

Facebook/TheTerminatorMovie A screenshot of the James Cameron film "The Terminator"

Film production for the upcoming untitled sci-fi film "Terminator 6" has been confirmed, and will begin filming sometime in May of this year.

The news was confirmed by The Terminator Fans, who have unearthed some of the behind-the-scenes details for the upcoming film, which will see the involvement of original creator and acclaimed director James Cameron. Although Cameron will not be directing this time around, "Deadpool" director Tim Miller has been given responsibility for the reboot.

It is important to note that the original schedule for filming was supposed to be March, but has been moved instead to May so that the production crew and staff can have ample time to prepare for the project. At this point, it seems that the delay is due to the fact that the lead role for the film has not been cast yet.

The upcoming film's main protagonist Dani Ramos is described as a Latina or a Mexican young woman who is family centric, and grew up in a "working class neighborhood." Additionally, she is a positive thinker, who can also take care of herself. The casting call urged actors to audition for the role of Dani, and that they must be over 18 years of age by May 2018, which is the time when the movie is set to begin filming.

Screen Rant speculates that some parts of the upcoming film will be shot somewhere in Mexico, and that the new villain will be a Latino Terminator. More importantly, it is also speculated that the presence of a diverse and almost entirely new cast is possibly the strategy being utilized to make sure that the franchise can keep going.

"Terminator 6" will see the return of original characters, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, and Linda Hamilton, who will return to play the role of Sarah Connor. Both actors were present during the first two films, and "Terminator 6" will be ignoring most, if not all, of the events that took place in between it and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."