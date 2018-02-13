'The Theory of Everything' Composer Passes Away at 48

Facebook/TheoryofEverythingMovie A screenshot from the film "The Theory of Everything."

Music composer Jóhann Jóhannsson tragically passed away in Berlin on Friday, Feb. 9, at the age of 48. Jóhannsson, who was mostly recognized for his scoring contributions to the film "The Theory of Everything," won awards from the Golden Globes for his craft. He also garnered nominations from the Oscars and other award giving bodies.

Jóhannsson's body was found in his apartment in Berlin. As of now, local authorities are still investigating the cause of the composer's death. People who had worked closely with Jóhannsson and his relatives have requested for some privacy and time to allow them to grieve. However, many of his past colleagues have nothing but praises for the music composer, following the news of his untimely death.

As reported by Deadline, Jóhannsson's passing was announced by his manager, Tim Husom, who stated, "I'm so very sad. Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together." According to police reports, the cause of Jóhannsson's death was not immediately identifiable.

Jóhannsson is survived by his daughter, his mother and father as well as his siblings.

Included in Jóhannsson's extensive body of work are his musical contributions for films such as "Arrival," which stars Amy Adams, and "Sicario," for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Jóhannsson won a BAFTA award as well as an Oscar for his work in "The Theory of Everything," a film about the life of distinguished scientist Stephen Hawking, portrayed by Eddie Redmayne. For the science-fiction film "Arrival," Jóhannsson was awarded a Grammy.

Jóhannsson's work is known for mixing electronic and atmospheric elements with orchestra. His penchant for science-fiction appropriate soundtracks almost landed him the scoring gig for "Blade Runner 2049." However, the responsibility eventually went to renowned colleague, Hans Zimmer.