'The Tick' Gets Season 2 Order From Amazon Studios, 2019 Release Set

Amazon Studios has officially renewed "The Tick" for a second installment, according to reports. Production for season 2 is expected to begin later this year, with a release date set in 2019. Additional casting will be announced later on. News of the pickup comes a month before Amazon airs the final six episodes of season 1 on Feb. 23.

"I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller," said series creator Ben Edlund. "We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I'm very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it."

Based on the comic book by Edlund, "The Tick" stars Peter Serafinowicz as the titular hero and Griffin Newman as his sidekick Arthur. The franchise was previously adapted as a sitcom in 2001 with Patrick Warburton playing the titular role. Prior to that, it was an animated program that also aired on Fox from 1994 until 1996 — spanning a total of three seasons.

Set in a world where superheroes have been existing in real life for decades, "The Tick" has been widely popular among fans for many years. It explores the life of an underdog accountant (Newman) who has no superpowers at all.

After learning that his city is being run by a global supervillain long-thought dead, he takes matters into his own hands and becomes a superhero. He later teams up with the Tick (Serafinowicz) to uncover the conspiracy surrounding their city.

Other cast members in the show include Valorie Curry, Brendan Hines, Yara Martinez, Scott Speiser, Michael Cerveris, John Pirkis and Alan Tudyk.

A definitive release date for "The Tick" season 2 has yet to be announced.