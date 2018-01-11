'The Tick' New Episodes Release Date Confirmed By Amazon

Facebook/TheTick Promo poster for the upcoming episodes of 'The Tick' on Amazon Prime

The wait for "The Tick" will soon be over, after Amazon Video released the trailer for the next episodes of the critically-acclaimed superhero comedy web series.

In the first six episodes of the show, The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) and his trusted companion Arthur (Griffin Newman) suspected that the long-dead evil villain called The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley) could still be the reason for the recent activities in The City's underworld. But based on the trailer for the upcoming episodes, the blue-clad hero's suspicions will turn out to be true and The Terror will be back to wreck the city.

To help them in their fight against The Terror, The Tick and Arthur will team up with a new group of superheroes composed of the deadly vigilante Overkill (Scott Speiser), Superian (Brendan Hines), Tinfoil Kevin (Devin Ratray), Midnight (voiced by Townsend Coleman), Dangerboat (voiced by Alan Tudyk), and Arthur's very concerned sister Dot (Valorie Curry).

Aside from The Terror, the villainess called Miss Lint (Yara Martinez) will also return to make life difficult in The City using her electrical powers.

The web-based TV series was adapted from the comic book series of the same title written by Ben Edlund, who also serves as the show's creator and executive producer. It is also considered as the reboot of the first live-action adaptation of the character which was released in 2001 starring Patrick Warburton in the titular role.

Aside from the live action adaptations, "The Tick" was also featured in an animated series that aired on Fox from 1994 up to 1996.

The next episodes of "The Tick" will be released by Amazon Prime starting Friday, Feb. 23. But those who want to catch up or revisit the first six episodes of the fan-favorite comedy series can still be streamed through the entertainment streaming service provider.