The Top 15 Games/Series That Could Feature Their Own Battle Royale Modes in the Future

Shooting games are not the only ones that can benefit from the addition of a battle royale mode

Games with battle royale modes are huge right now, and it's hard to see them ever really going away for good.

If anything, the battle royale mode may only become more prevalent in the future.

Spotted by DSO Gaming, Alex Hutchinson, a former creative director at Ubisoft Montreal, hinted over on Twitter that because battle royale is a game mode, developers may be able to add it to shooting games they already have relatively easily.

Hutchinson also predicted that the mode will be included by default with some major games coming out soon as well as "every other online shooter within a year."

Listed below are 15 games/series that could end up benefiting from adding a battle royale mode, beginning with those titles that belong to the genre many gamers associate most frequently with the mode.

1. "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4"

Hutchinson already indicated that the next "Call of Duty" game is getting a battle royale mode, and he's far from alone in thinking that as rumors have been hinting for months that this is a possibility.

"Call of Duty" remains as one of the top first-person shooter franchises on the market, and it's hard to imagine it not taking advantage of the latest trend.

2. The next "Battlefield" game

Hutchinson similarly hinted that the next "Battlefield" game is going to launch with a battle royale mode, and once again, it's difficult not to agree with that prediction.

The "Battlefield" series may not be as popular as its Activision counterpart, but releasing with a better battle royale mode could change that.

3. The next "Halo" game

As the Xbox's signature franchise, "Halo" will get any feature it needs to remain successful and relevant and that likely means it's getting a battle royale mode.

Even right now, imagining a bunch of Master Chief lookalikes running around and trying to eliminate each other is already kind of fun.

4. The follow-up to 2016's "DOOM"

With rumors already hinting that a follow-up to 2016's "DOOM" is coming sooner rather than later, thoughts inevitably turn to what kind of new features may be offered in it.

2016's "DOOM" managed to become a hit by just being a fun and action-packed first-person shooter that also offered a fair amount of challenges. It doesn't take a lot to imagine how a battle royale mode could improve upon that.

5. "Borderlands 3"

Fans have been waiting for years for the next "Borderlands" game, and while it hasn't been officially announced, it has already been confirmed to be in development.

How developers are planning to improve the series for this current generation still remains unclear, but it sure seems like can be a lot of fun to blend together the series' signature mechanics together with a battle royale mode.

Next up are five action RPGs that may also look better with battle royale modes included

1. "Red Dead Redemption 2"

Facebook courtesy of Rockstar Games 'Red Dead Redemption 2' is officially set to be released on Oct. 26

Similar to some of the titles mentioned above, there are already rumors suggesting that the folks over at Rockstar Games may be considering adding a battle royale mode to their eagerly anticipated western epic.

A robust online component is expected to be included in "Red Dead Redemption 2," and there's no reason why that can't come in the form of a battle royale mode.

2. "Grand Theft Auto VI"

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V 'GTA Vi' launching with a battle royale mode could elevate the series to even greater heights

"Grand Theft Auto V" has an argument for being the most popular game of all-time, and a big reason for why it has reached such great heights is because of its multiplayer component.

So what can developers do for an encore?

"GTA: Battle Royale" sounds like a pretty cool concept and many fans of the series are likely fantasizing about that already.

3. The next "Monster Hunter" game

"Monster Hunter: World" managed to win fans over by providing them with an action RPG experience that rewards them for coming up with good strategies and executing those to perfection.

Slaying gigantic monsters together with friends is a lot of fun, but going up against fellow hunters may be even more exciting.

4. "Toukiden 3"

The "Toukiden" series is similar to the "Monster Hunter" franchise in quite a few ways, although the former does swap out giant beasts for otherworldly demons.

Developers have already expressed interested in making "Toukiden 3," and it's not out of the realm of possibility that this new offering could come with a battle royale mode in order to lure in more potential players.

5. The next "Diablo" game

Dungeon-crawling and demon-slaying have proven to be popular gaming activities, and the "Diablo" series provides arguably the best variations of those experiences.

Adding a battle royale mode to the "Diablo" series would certainly represent a significant shift in the series, but it could be a change that is embraced by many fans.

Next up are five more games from different genres that may be improved if they featured battle royale modes.

1. A new "Pokemon" game

This one's a little out there for sure, but just imagine for a moment, numerous trainers gathered in one arena accompanied by their one most reliable Pokemon squaring off against their fellow trainers and their own trusted Pokemon in a battle to see who really is the best of the best.

A one-to-one recreation of a typical battle royale mode inside a "Pokemon" game is probably impossible to pull off, but a variation of it could work.

2. A new "Final Fantasy" game

Though the "Final Fantasy" series is primarily known for offering RPGs, the folks at Square Enix have deviated from the formula every now and then to see how they may fare in other genres.

A "Final Fantasy" battle royale game featuring the different stars of the series would certainly be something different, and it's also something that is quite intriguing as well.

3. A new "Dynasty Warriors" game

"Dynasty Warriors" games specialize in making players feel powerful by allowing them to go through hundreds of enemies whenever they play through one of the stages.

Now, what if that formula is tweaked a bit so that players will now be competing against one another to see which one can eliminate enemies more efficiently? That seems like it can be plenty of fun, and fans of the series would likely give that a try at the very least.

4. New MOBA games

The top MOBAs have been around long enough that the die-hards probably know most, if not all, of the members of a particular game's roster well enough that they can fare well regardless of which hero they are asked to use.

Fans of the genre are likely very happy with where MOBAs are at currently, but it wouldn't hurt to see how adding a battle royale mode could transform those games.

5. A new WWE game

WWE games already come with battle royale matches, but they are somewhat limited in scope because only a few wrestlers can show up onscreen at the same time.

To get around that issue, the WWE could sign off on the development of a game that focuses mainly on just battle royale matches. If that happens, wrestling and video game fans will likely be battling one another for the chance to throw their fellow fans over the top rope.