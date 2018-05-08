The Top 4 New Games Coming Out This Week: 'Destiny 2 - Warmind,' 'Conan Exiles' and More

This week's line-up of releases is seeing four of the most anticipated titles this year coming out within days of each other. There's the next major expansion for "Destiny 2," the sequel to the hit RPG "Pillars of Eternity" plus the much-awaited launch of "Conan Exiles."

Pirates are well represented in this week's batch of major releases, with "One Piece Pirate Warriors 3" coming up with its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch port as well. Between "Pillars of Eternity: Deadfire" and the new "One Piece" version, there's plenty of nautical adventures this time around starting May 8.

1. "Destiny 2 - Warmind"

"Destiny 2" is back with a major expansion, and most of it is taking place on the red planet. "Destiny 2 - Warmind" is already out since Tuesday, May 8 and players are already strapping in for everything the new update has to offer.

Bungie "Warmind" is the second expansion for "Destiny 2," Warmind, and is now here since Tuesday, May 8 bringing with it new missions, a brand new location, new multiplayer maps and a ton of new gear.

"Warmind" sends guardians to Mars for the second expansion of "Destiny 2" as Golden Age satellites crash into the Hellas Basin on Mars, accidentally exposing the core of the Warmind Rasputin. As expected from Bungie, there will be new activities, end-game content, and a ton of new weapons of gear to collect on top of an all-new story.

2. "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire"

"Pillars of Eternity" takes its success to another level with a new sequel that takes players through the Deadfire Archipelago.

Obsidian Obisidian and Versus Evil has just announced the launch date for "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire."

It's a welcome break from the single landmass that is the first "Pillars of Eternity," as Obsidian adds plenty of islands and side quests to explore this time around. Another first for the series is the new ship-to-ship combat mechanics and even more spells and abilities for this crowdfunded RPG sequel.

3. "Conan Exiles"

"Conan Exiles" has been set to come out of Early Access for the PC and Game Preview for the Xbox One, as Funcom announced the official launch of the retail version of the game as early as December last year.

Funcom/Conan Funcom has announced the official release date for its open-world action game Conan Exiles, as the game graduates from Early Access on Tuesday, May 8.

There are some pricing changes with the official launch this Tuesday, May 8, to consider as well. "Conan Exiles" for the PC is now $40, while the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions will be $50, as VG 247 explained.

4. "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition"

The latest "One Piece" action game from KOEI Tecmo and Bandai Namco is now headed to the Switch, and it will drop anchor on Nintendo's hybrid console this Friday, May 11.

Steam/KOEI Tecmo "One Piece Pirate Warriors 3" by KOEI Tecmo takes players through the original story of "One Piece" from Fuschia village to the kingdom of Dressrosa, a mysterious island rules over by the evil Donquixote.Doflamingo.

It's got most of the updates, too, as "One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition" comes with over 40 pieces of DLC included out of the box.