The Top Four Teams That Could Emerge as Suitors for the Texas Rangers' Cole Hamels

Hamels has a limited no-trade clause that allows him to block deals to certain teams

The role of the starting pitcher is changing in today's game. More teams are now pulling their starting pitchers early in favor of letting fresh bullpen arms take over.

Still, a good starting pitcher remains extremely valuable, especially when the player in question is capable of dominating opposing offenses on a regular basis.

At this early point in the 2018 MLB season, the starting pitcher market has not fully materialized yet, but one player that is widely expected to be a target for pitching-needy teams is current Texas Rangers hurler Cole Hamels.

After going through a rough 2017 campaign, Hamels has bounced back to start this season.

His strikeout rate has ticked up significantly this year, as can be seen on his Baseball Reference page, hinting that he has rediscovered the ability to miss bats that he was lacking in 2017.

Hamels is still allowing too many home runs thus far this season, but that may be a function of some bad luck combining with pitching his home games in a hitter-friendly park.

Per an earlier report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, Hamels does have a limited no-trade clause which allows him to block trades to 21 teams, but that still leaves nine franchises that can negotiate deals without fear of having it canceled at the last minute.

Listed below are four teams that Hamels cannot block a trade to who may soon show interest in acquiring the starting pitcher.

1. Seattle Mariners

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Cole Hamels in the process of delivering a pitch

It's unclear if the Rangers are averse to trading within their division, but if they aren't, then they may have a partner in the form of the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners are eager to finally put an end to their lengthy postseason drought, and if they are in playoff position or within striking distance of a spot by the time trading season rolls around, they may just go all-in and pursue an upgrade in the rotation.

Between Hamels and James Paxton, the Mariners could have a top of the rotation that specializes in striking hitters out.

2. Washington Nationals

Wikimedia Commons/Dave Herholz Cole Hamels takes a look at the runner on first base ahead of throwing a pitch

The first four spots in the Washington Nationals' rotation are occupied by some really good and solid starting pitchers, but the fifth spot stands out as a real weak link.

With the Nationals determined to make a deep postseason run before resident superstar Bryce Harper enters free agency, the team may be in a better position to contend if they have a rotation that features five pitchers who are capable of dominating at any time.

3. Atlanta Braves

Wikimedia Commons/Arturo Pardavila III Cole Hamels pitching during a June 2016 game

The Atlanta Braves are ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean that they can't hang around and actually make some noise this year.

The team's lineup has the potential to be one of the best in the big leagues, but the rotation has some question marks.

By adding Hamels, not only will the Braves have a starter capable of anchoring their rotation, they will also have someone who can serve as a mentor for the younger pitchers who are still trying to establish themselves in the Majors.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Wikimedia Commons/Keith Allison Cole Hamels pitching for the Texas Rangers last year

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 10 years since the Philadelphia Phillies last won the World Series.

Back then, Hamels was the team's best starting pitcher and he came up huge during that postseason run.

The Phillies are not all the way back to being serious World Series contenders, but they are starting to get better after a lengthy rebuild.

Hamels already showed that he can come up big for the Phillies when the games matter most, so maybe bringing him back for another postseason push is not such a bad idea.