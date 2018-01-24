The Undertaker Retirement Rumors Sparked At Raw 25

WWE/Handout via REUTERS WWE Superstar the Undertaker.

The Undertaker returned to the WWE ring for "Raw 25" after his devastating loss to Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania 33, but not for the highly-anticipated match against John Cena.

In his speech, the 52-year-old professional wrestler shared that he has been part of legendary matches in Raw for the last 25 years. "For 25 years, I've taken legends and ripped them off their pedestals and thrown them in the cold, dark earth. Stone Cold answered to the reaper. Mick Foley answered to the reaper. Even his own flesh and blood Kane had to answer to the reaper. They all tried. They all failed," he said in his dramatic speech.

While fans were waiting for him to announce his next fight, The Undertaker surprised everyone when he said what seemed to be his farewell notice. "And now, on this sacred ground, I declare for all of those who have fallen – it is truly time you rest...in...peace...," he also said.

The three-time World Heavyweight Champion also ended his dramatic rhetoric by folding his iconic coat and leaving it at the ring with his signature hat and gloves.

However, The Undertaker and his reps have yet to confirm if this is his final way of saying goodbye to WWE after his 34 years in the sport.

This was not the first time that The Undertaker was rumored to retire from WWE. After his highly emotional match with Reigns at last year's Wrestlemania 22, he also left his black cloak, gloves, and hat in the middle of the ring then saluted the crowd, which left fans to think that it was his farewell act.

But when Reigns was asked by "Straight To The Source" host Corey Graves after Wrestlemania 22 if that was The Undertaker's way of saying goodbye, the 32-year-old wrestler said, "They don't teach us that. They don't teach you how to potentially retire The Undertaker. How to take that emotionally how to accept that responsibility... It was emotional, man, it was way more than I thought it would be."